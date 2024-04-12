Qatar To Send 145-Athlete Delegation To Gulf Youth Games In UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) yesterday announced a 145-athlete delegation that will compete in the Inaugural Gulf Youth Games in the United Arab Emirates between Apr. 16 and May 2.

The Qatari athletes will compete in 22 events, namely handball, 3X3 basketball, volleyball, athletics, boxing, jujitsu, archery, judo, swimming, karate, taekwondo, e-sports, golf, badminton, cycling, sailing, table tennis, fencing, triathlon, showjumping, chess, and para athletics.

The Qatari teams are gearing up to good performances in the tournament and compete for medals in various sports. Participation also falls within the framework of the teams' preparation for the Doha 2030 Asian Games.

The Taekwondo team will open the Qatari participation in the Gulf Youth Games. It will be represented by six players in the competitions to be held on Apr 16-17 at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah.

The tournament's competitions will be held sequentially, with Athletics competitions being held from April 17 to 19 at the Officers Club in Dubai, Sailing competitions from April 17 to 21 at Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club in Abu Dhabi, Jujitsu competitions on April 18 at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, Badminton from April 19 to 22 at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, Chess from April 19 to 23 at Sharjah Chess Cultural Club in Sharjah, Handball from April 20 to 26 at the Al Bataeh Cultural Club in Sharjah, Volleyball from April 20 to 26 at Al Nasr Club in Dubai, Boxing from April 23 to 24 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, Cycling from April 23 to 28 at Abu Dhabi Cycling Club in Abu Dhabi, and Showjumping from April 24 to 25 at Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club in Sharjah.

Meanwhile, Table tennis competitions will be held from April 24 to 27 at Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai, Triathlon from April 24 to 28 at the Officer's Club in Ajman, Golf from April 24 to 29 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Judo from April 25 to 29 at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, Swimming from April 27 to May 1 at Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club, e-Sports from April 26 to 27 in Dubai, 3X3 Basketball from April 27 to 28 at the Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled in Sharjah, Karate from April 27 to 28 at the Al Sharjah Club Al Hazana, Fencing from April 29 to 30 at Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, and Archery from April 29 to May 2 in Sharjah.

Themed“Our Gulf is One... Our Youth is Promising”, the Inaugural Gulf Youth Games will feature 3,500 thletes from all Gulf Cooperation Council countries.