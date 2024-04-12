Vidhu Vinod Chopra Flags Off 'Zero Se Restart’; Says ‘Not A Lecture' On Making Movies

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has announced his latest project under his banner titled 'Zero Se Restart', which will showcase the making of '12th Fail' and said that it is not a lecture on how to make movies, but a crazy and fun story of how it all actually happened.

Being developed by his team, this film delves into the behind-the-scenes journey of his recent blockbuster '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr.

“The film 'Zero Se Restart' narrates the journey of '12th Fail', right from its inception to all the hurdles that came in its way, from no one believing in the film to the team even being advised against a theatrical release,” Chopra said.

“It's a tale of triumph against all skepticism and odds. This film is not a lecture on how to make movies, but a fun and crazy story of how it all actually happened. After '12th Fail' got so much love and support from the people, it only felt right that we share this story with them,” he added.

'Zero Se Restart', the making of '12th Fail' will be released on July 19.