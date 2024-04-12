(MENAFN- The Conversation) Innovating education leadership: Guiding ADAPT Lab operations for enhanced teaching and research support.

Oversee operations of the ADAPT Lab, focusing on digital support for education and research activities.

About the Role

The Senior Education Technologist will lead operations at the newly established ADAPT Lab, focusing on digital support for education and research activities. This position is responsible for developing learning tools, overseeing operations, and providing tech support options to Academics, supporting them to implement with student experience at front of mind. With expertise in digital education technologies and project management, the successful candidate will drive innovation and efficiency, ensuring alignment with department objectives while fostering a values-based culture of excellence within the School of Biomedical Sciences.

Your responsibilities will include:



Overseeing and managing a variety of projects

Designing and implementation of digital learning tools for undergraduate students and graduate students

Providing expertise in digital learning methods and resources

Providing and overseeing technical support for the Department's digital learning activities, including maintenance of existing and custom platforms, and novel coding/scripting support to facilitate learning and teaching activities within the Department Supporting face-to-face digital learning activities including but not limited to Sectra table practicals, Extended Reality (XR) activities.

Who We Are Looking For

You will excel in this role if you demonstrate exceptional stakeholder management and interpersonal skills, and are adept at fostering successful collaborations with internal and external stakeholders on a large scale. Additionally, your strong project and time management abilities will ensure efficient and timely completion of tasks and projects. This role is ideal for someone filled with curiosity and intuition around various new technologies, and is a great opportunity to lead a new team and craft projects in line with the department's strategic objectives.

You will also have:



An appropriate tertiary qualification, along with relevant experience, or an equivalent blend of relevant education/training and experience.

Significant experience in developing online and or face-to-face professional development and facilitating professional learning activities to support and advance the effective use of digital technologies and digital assessments

Experience working effectively within an Agile project management methodology and familiarity with tools such as Jira for task tracking, prioritization, and team collaboration You must possess strong project management skills, including effective budgeting, coupled with robust experience in technology and systems.

Your New Team – Department of Anatomy and Physiology

The Department of Anatomy and Physiology is a thriving hub of teaching and research excellence within the School of Biomedical Sciences. Renowned for innovative teaching methods and comprehensive programs, we prepare students for successful careers in biomedical science. Our research, spanning Neuroscience, Cardiovascular Sciences, Muscle Biology, and more, is conducted in cutting-edge labs by a dynamic team, driving breakthroughs in disease-focused research. Beyond academia, we collaborate with industry and health professionals, supported by our Anatomical Services Unit and clinical networks, ensuring our impact extends far beyond the classroom.

