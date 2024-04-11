Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The First Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELSON, Quebec, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the“Company” or“Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024.
The Company reported a net loss of $108 thousand or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $211 thousand or $0.02 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 29, 2024 were $105.3 million compared to $105.9 million last year.
Though under pressure from lingering inflation and cautious consumer sentiment, Goodfellow achieved a comparable overall financial performance in the first quarter thanks to its diversified product offering, expertise in value-added services, and efficient distribution systems, as well as its strong, debt-free balance sheet. With uncertain economic conditions ahead, the Company will continue to protect margins and seize opportunities for growth with new and existing customers.
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.
| GOODFELLOW INC.
| Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
| For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
| (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
|
|
| For the three months ended
|
|
| February 29
2024
|
| February 28
2023
|
|
| $
|
| $
|
|
|
|
| Sales
| 105,334
|
| 105,925
|
| Expenses
|
|
| Cost of goods sold
| 82,546
|
| 84,260
|
| Selling, administrative and general expenses
| 22,884
|
| 21,684
|
| Net financial costs
| 55
|
| 274
|
|
| 105,485
|
| 106,218
|
|
|
|
| Loss before income taxes
| (151
| )
| (293
| )
|
|
|
| Income taxes
| (43
| )
| (82
| )
|
|
|
| Total comprehensive loss
| (108
| )
| (211
| )
|
|
|
| Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted
| (0.01
| )
| (0.02
| )
| GOODFELLOW INC.
| Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
| (in thousands of dollars)
| Unaudited
|
| As at
|
| As at
|
| As at
|
|
| February 29
2024
|
| November 30
2023
|
| February 28
2023
|
|
| $
|
| $
|
| $
|
| Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Cash
| 4,397
|
| 28,379
|
| 1,958
|
| Trade and other receivables
| 69,672
|
| 53,674
|
| 64,295
|
| Income taxes receivable
| 8,254
|
| 6,286
|
| 5,539
|
| Inventories
| 122,802
|
| 98,473
|
| 130,416
|
| Prepaid expenses
| 3,771
|
| 4,215
|
| 3,663
|
| Total Current Assets
| 208,896
|
| 191,027
|
| 205,871
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Property, plant and equipment
| 33,208
|
| 32,761
|
| 32,368
|
| Intangible assets
| 1,340
|
| 1,487
|
| 1,945
|
| Right-of-use assets
| 10,586
|
| 11,354
|
| 13,905
|
| Defined benefit plan asset
| 15,453
|
| 15,347
|
| 11,690
|
| Other assets
| 777
|
| 777
|
| 802
|
| Total Non-Current Assets
| 61,364
|
| 61,726
|
| 60,710
|
| Total Assets
| 270,260
|
| 252,753
|
| 266,581
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Bank indebtedness
| 11,311
|
| -
|
| 18,636
|
| Trade and other payables
| 44,986
|
| 37,620
|
| 39,070
|
| Provision
| 2,778
|
| 2,789
|
| 2,259
|
| Dividends payable
| 4,256
|
| -
|
| 4,274
|
| Current portion of lease liabilities
| 4,419
|
| 4,732
|
| 4,763
|
| Total Current Liabilities
| 67,750
|
| 45,141
|
| 69,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Non-Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Provision
| -
|
| -
|
| 702
|
| Lease liabilities
| 7,878
|
| 8,497
|
| 11,272
|
| Deferred income taxes
| 4,112
|
| 4,112
|
| 3,431
|
| Total Non-Current Liabilities
| 11,990
|
| 12,609
|
| 15,405
|
| Total Liabilities
| 79,740
|
| 57,750
|
| 84,407
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Share capital
| 9,370
|
| 9,379
|
| 9,408
|
| Retained earnings
| 181,150
|
| 185,624
|
| 172,766
|
|
| 190,520
|
| 195,003
|
| 182,174
|
| Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
| 270,260
|
| 252,753
|
| 266,581
|
| GOODFELLOW INC.
| Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
| For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
| (in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|
| For the three months ended
|
|
| February 28
2024
|
| February 28
2023
|
|
| $
|
| $
|
| Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
| Net loss
| (108
| )
| (211
| )
| Adjustments for:
|
|
|
|
| Depreciation and amortization of:
|
|
|
|
| Property, plant and equipment
| 835
|
| 745
|
| Intangible assets
| 147
|
| 151
|
| Right-of-use assets
| 1,034
|
| 1,257
|
| Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
| (8
| )
| (10
| )
| Accretion expense on provision
| -
|
| 68
|
| Provision
| (11
| )
| (22
| )
| Income taxes
| (43
| )
| (82
| )
| Interest expense
| 45
|
| 88
|
| Interest on lease liabilities
| 137
|
| (18
| )
| Funding in deficit of pension plan expense
| (106
| )
| (70
| )
| Other
| 1
|
| (129
| )
|
| 1,923
|
| 1,767
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Changes in non-cash working capital items
| (32,510
| )
| (16,280
| )
| Interest paid
| (189
| )
| (180
| )
| Income taxes paid
| (1,925
| )
| (3,018
| )
|
| (34,624
| )
| (19,406
| )
| Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities
| (32,701
| )
| (17,639
| )
|
|
|
|
|
| Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
| Net increase in bank indebtedness
| -
|
| 2,000
|
| Net increase in banker's acceptances
| -
|
| 5,000
|
| Payment of lease liabilities
| (1,199
| )
| (1,505
| )
| Redemption of shares
| (119
| )
| (120
| )
| Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities
| (1,318
| )
| 5,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
| Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
| (1,282
| )
| (844
| )
| Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment
| 8
|
| 10
|
| Other assets
| -
|
| -
|
| Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities
| (1,274
| )
| (834
| )
|
|
|
|
|
| Net cash outflow
| (35,293
| )
| (13,098
| )
| Cash, beginning of period
| 28,379
|
| 3,420
|
| Cash, end of period
| (6,914
| )
| (9,678
| )
| Cash position is comprised of:
|
|
|
|
| Cash
| 4,397
|
| 1,958
|
| Bank overdraft
| (11,311
| )
| (11,636
| )
|
| (6,914
| )
| (9,678
| )
| GOODFELLOW INC.
| Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
| For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
| (in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
|
|
| Share
Capital
|
| Retained
Earnings
|
| Total
|
|
| $
|
| $
|
| $
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Balance as at November 30, 2022
| 9,419
|
| 177,360
|
| 186,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net loss
| -
|
| (211
| )
| (211
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total comprehensive loss
| -
|
| (211
| )
| (211
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dividend
| -
|
| (4,274
| )
| (4,274
| )
| Redemption of Shares
| (11
| )
| (109
| )
| (120
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Balance as at February 28, 2023
| 9,408
|
| 172,766
|
| 182,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Balance as at November 30, 2023
| 9,379
|
| 185,624
|
| 195,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net loss
| -
|
| (108
| )
| (108
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total comprehensive loss
| -
|
| (108
| )
| (108
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dividend
| -
|
| (4,256
| )
| (4,256
| )
| Redemption of Shares
| (9
| )
| (110
| )
| (119
| )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Balance as at February 29, 2024
| 9,370
|
| 181,150
|
| 190,520
|
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
...
MENAFN11042024004107003653ID1108085863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.