Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The First Quarter Ended February 29, 2024

The Company reported a net loss of $108 thousand or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $211 thousand or $0.02 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 29, 2024 were $105.3 million compared to $105.9 million last year.

Though under pressure from lingering inflation and cautious consumer sentiment, Goodfellow achieved a comparable overall financial performance in the first quarter thanks to its diversified product offering, expertise in value-added services, and efficient distribution systems, as well as its strong, debt-free balance sheet. With uncertain economic conditions ahead, the Company will continue to protect margins and seize opportunities for growth with new and existing customers.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.