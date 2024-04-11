               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Goodfellow Reports Its Results For The First Quarter Ended February 29, 2024


4/11/2024 5:15:52 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELSON, Quebec, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the“Company” or“Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 29, 2024.

The Company reported a net loss of $108 thousand or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $211 thousand or $0.02 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended February 29, 2024 were $105.3 million compared to $105.9 million last year.

Though under pressure from lingering inflation and cautious consumer sentiment, Goodfellow achieved a comparable overall financial performance in the first quarter thanks to its diversified product offering, expertise in value-added services, and efficient distribution systems, as well as its strong, debt-free balance sheet. With uncertain economic conditions ahead, the Company will continue to protect margins and seize opportunities for growth with new and existing customers.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
February 29
2024 		February 28
2023
$ $
Sales 105,334 105,925
Expenses
Cost of goods sold 82,546 84,260
Selling, administrative and general expenses 22,884 21,684
Net financial costs 55 274
105,485 106,218
Loss before income taxes (151 ) (293 )
Income taxes (43 ) (82 )
Total comprehensive loss (108 ) (211 )
Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted (0.01 ) (0.02 )


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As at As at As at
February 29
2024 		November 30
2023 		February 28
2023
$ $ $
Assets
Current Assets
Cash 4,397 28,379 1,958
Trade and other receivables 69,672 53,674 64,295
Income taxes receivable 8,254 6,286 5,539
Inventories 122,802 98,473 130,416
Prepaid expenses 3,771 4,215 3,663
Total Current Assets 208,896 191,027 205,871
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment 33,208 32,761 32,368
Intangible assets 1,340 1,487 1,945
Right-of-use assets 10,586 11,354 13,905
Defined benefit plan asset 15,453 15,347 11,690
Other assets 777 777 802
Total Non-Current Assets 61,364 61,726 60,710
Total Assets 270,260 252,753 266,581
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness 11,311 - 18,636
Trade and other payables 44,986 37,620 39,070
Provision 2,778 2,789 2,259
Dividends payable 4,256 - 4,274
Current portion of lease liabilities 4,419 4,732 4,763
Total Current Liabilities 67,750 45,141 69,002
Non-Current Liabilities
Provision - - 702
Lease liabilities 7,878 8,497 11,272
Deferred income taxes 4,112 4,112 3,431
Total Non-Current Liabilities 11,990 12,609 15,405
Total Liabilities 79,740 57,750 84,407
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital 9,370 9,379 9,408
Retained earnings 181,150 185,624 172,766
190,520 195,003 182,174
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 270,260 252,753 266,581


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
For the three months ended
February 28
2024 		February 28
2023
$ $
Operating Activities
Net loss (108 ) (211 )
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment 835 745
Intangible assets 147 151
Right-of-use assets 1,034 1,257
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (8 ) (10 )
Accretion expense on provision - 68
Provision (11 ) (22 )
Income taxes (43 ) (82 )
Interest expense 45 88
Interest on lease liabilities 137 (18 )
Funding in deficit of pension plan expense (106 ) (70 )
Other 1 (129 )
1,923 1,767
Changes in non-cash working capital items (32,510 ) (16,280 )
Interest paid (189 ) (180 )
Income taxes paid (1,925 ) (3,018 )
(34,624 ) (19,406 )
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (32,701 ) (17,639 )
Financing Activities
Net increase in bank indebtedness - 2,000
Net increase in banker's acceptances - 5,000
Payment of lease liabilities (1,199 ) (1,505 )
Redemption of shares (119 ) (120 )
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (1,318 ) 5,375
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (1,282 ) (844 )
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 8 10
Other assets - -
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (1,274 ) (834 )
Net cash outflow (35,293 ) (13,098 )
Cash, beginning of period 28,379 3,420
Cash, end of period (6,914 ) (9,678 )
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash
4,397
1,958
Bank overdraft (11,311 ) (11,636 )
(6,914 ) (9,678 )


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the three months ended February 29, 2024 and February 28, 2023
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital 		Retained
Earnings 		Total
$ $ $
Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779
Net loss - (211 ) (211 )
Total comprehensive loss - (211 ) (211 )
Dividend - (4,274 ) (4,274 )
Redemption of Shares (11 ) (109 ) (120 )
Balance as at February 28, 2023 9,408 172,766 182,174
Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003
Net loss - (108 ) (108 )
Total comprehensive loss - (108 ) (108 )
Dividend - (4,256 ) (4,256 )
Redemption of Shares (9 ) (110 ) (119 )
Balance as at February 29, 2024 9,370 181,150 190,520


Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
