(MENAFN- Baystreet) Grown Rogue Hits 52-Week High on News

ADF, West Red Lake Gold at 52-Week Highs on News ADF GROUP INC. (TSX: DRX) hit a new 52-week high of $11.72 Thursday. ADF recorded year-end revenues of $331.0 million, up by $80.1 million or 32% from the previous fiscal year. Net income of $37.6 million, up by 152% from the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 91 cents Thursday. West Red Lake Gold announces the grant of stock options, restricted share units and deferred share units in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, and its RSU and DSU Plan.Adventus Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Alamos Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $20.72 Thursday. No news stories available today.Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 85 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Centamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.Crescent Point Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.11 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.52 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cematrix Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $28.15 Thursday. No news stories available today.Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-Week high of $3.17 Thursday. No news stories available today.Fortune Bay Corp. (V) hit a new 52-Week high of 38 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $156.89 Thursday. No news stories available today.IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.03 Thursday. No news stories available today.International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.71 Thursday. No news stories available today.International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 98 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Royal Canadian Mint (T) hit a new 52-week high of $31.80 Thursday. No news stories available today.Osino Resources Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.81 Thursday. No news stories available today.Pan American Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.04 Thursday. No news stories available today.Propel Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $21.77 Thursday. No news stories available today.PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $28.02 Thursday. No news stories available today.Rubellite Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $28.02 Thursday. No news stories available today.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.78 Thursday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.97 Thursday. No news stories available today.Sprott Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $56.62 Thursday. No news stories available today.Tricon Residential Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $15.32 Thursday. No news stories available today.Topaz Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.70 Thursday. No news stories available today.UniDoc Health (C) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.American Salars Lithium Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 42 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $36.75 Thursday. No news stories available today.

