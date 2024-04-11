Moh Al-Awadhi Greets Kuwait Amir On Eid Al-Fitr

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi expressed sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Eid Al-Fitr.

The minister voiced, in a press release on Thursday, best wishes for the Arab and Muslim nations, saying this blissful occasion is reminiscent of solidarity among all Muslims around the globe.

On the modernization of the health facilities, he said the process is well underway in coordination among all sectors of the Ministry of Health thanks to the dedicated staffers of the Ministry.

Dr. Al-Awadhi appreciated the efforts made by the medical staff during the Eid holidays. (end)

