Egypt's Pres. Calls For Halting Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi called on the international community to assume its responsibility for de-escalation in the besieged Gaza Strip and protecting its people from the 7-month humanitarian crisis.

In a telephone call initiated by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Thursday, Al-Sisi warned against the perils of continued escalation and expanding the scope of the conflict, which poses threats to the region's security and stability.

Nehammer congratulated Al-Sisi on Eid al-Fitr, according to a statement by Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmad Fahmy.

During the conversation, both sides touched upon regional issues, and Egypt's efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Strip and allow humanitarian aid, the statement noted.

In addition, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, and means of boosting them in a manner that serves their countries' interests in different fields, within the strategic partnership between Egypt and the EU.

Al-Sisi and Nehammer stressed the deep-rooted relations between Egypt and Austria, the statement noted. (end)

