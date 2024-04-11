Global Revenue For 3D Printed Medical Implants To Reach US$1,511.1 Mn In 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market is Undergoing Significant Growth with Increasing Adoption of 3D Printed Medical Implants in Emerging Markets, and the Unique Advantages of 3D Printing Technology. Fairfield Market Research Captures an Impressive Outlook for the Market. London, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D printed medical implants market is estimated to rise from US$585.8 Mn in 2023 to US$1,511.1 Mn in 2030 . The market is anticipated to secure a healthy CAGR of 12.1% in the forthcoming years. This remarkable growth is driven by the expansion of 3D printing materials and technologies.

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2023 US$585.8 Mn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$1,511.1 Mn CAGR 12.1% Growth Drivers

Growing Adoption of 3D Printed Medical Implants is expanding.

Advances in 3D Printing Materials Continued Investments in Research and Development. Segmentation

By Material (Ceramics, Metals, Polymers, Composites) By Application (Hearing Aids, Dentistry, Orthopaedic, Others) Regional Coverage

North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

One of the key drivers of the 3D printed medical implants market is the ability to customize implants according to the specific needs and anatomical characteristics of individual patients. This customization leads to improved patient outcomes, reduced risk of complications, and enhanced patient satisfaction.

The market for 3D printed medical implants is expanding significantly in response to the trend toward customised healthcare solutions. The growing popularity of this approach is being driven by patients' increasing demand for implants that are specifically matched to their unique anatomy.

Key Research Insights



Metals dominate the 3D printed medical implant market.

The orthopedic segment stands out as a key beneficiary of 3D printing technology.

North America commands notable market share. Asia Pacific remains significantly growing market for 3D printed medical implants.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Dentistry Continues to be the Growing Segment in the Market



The largest growing segment in the 3D printed medical implant market is within dentistry.

The dental application of 3D printed implants has gained immense traction due to the technology's ability to produce highly accurate and customised dental solutions.

3D printing offers efficiency, precision, and patient-specific designs from crowns and bridges to dental implants.

The dental industry's embrace of digital dentistry, coupled with the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing and functional dental solutions, positions dentistry as the largest growing segment within the 3D printed medical implant market. The transformative impact on dental practices contributes significantly to market expansion.



Metals Take the Charge in the 3D Printed Medical Implant Market



The largest segment in the 3D printed medical implant market is metals. Advances in metal 3D printing technology have revolutionised the production of medical implants, especially in orthopedics and other critical applications.

The ability to create complex geometries, precise structures, and customised implants tailored to individual patients' needs has accelerated the adoption of metal-based 3D printing. The demand for durable and biocompatible materials, coupled with the expanding applications in orthopedic surgeries, positions metals as the frontrunners in the rapid evolution of the 3D printed medical implant market.



Key Report Highlights



The creation and application of various 3D printing materials and technologies are booming in the industry. Point-of-care 3D printing for medical implants is becoming popular, particularly in distant and emergencies.



Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Commands a Significant Share in the Market



North America commands a large 40-45% market share, demonstrating its supremacy in the 3D printed medical implant market.

The region's excellent healthcare infrastructure, substantial research and development, and early and enthusiastic adoption of cutting-edge medical innovations are largely responsible for its leadership position.

North America is leading the way in the field of 3D printed medical implants due to improvements in technology and payment rule. The United States, in particular, makes substantial investments in healthcare innovation, which greatly contributes to the region's market share.

Asia Pacific Recorded Notable Market Growth Fueled by Rising Healthcare Investments



Asia Pacific, with a projected CAGR of 25-28%, is the region with the notable growth rate for 3D printed medical implants.

Increased spending on healthcare, an aging population, and a rising need for cutting-edge medical treatments are driving this expansion.

Important contributors include China, and India, whose healthcare infrastructure has advanced significantly. With an estimated 20-25% of the global market, the area plays a crucial part in the 3D printed medical implant market's steady rise worldwide. Asia Pacific's dynamic market landscape provides a fertile ground for market players to establish a strong presence, capitalise on burgeoning opportunities

Key Companies Profiled in the Global 3D Printed Medical Implants Market



BioArchitects

3D Medical Manufacturing, Inc.

Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH

MedShape, Inc.

Cerhum SA

Renovis Surgical Technologies, Inc.

EOS GmbH

Straumann Group

Stratasys Ltd. Oxford Performance Materials Inc.

