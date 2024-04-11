Settlers Escalate Attacks On Palestinians In West Bank Despite International Criticism

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) West Bank / PNN /



Israeli Colonists today set fire to a vehicle owned by a local Palestinian resident in the al-Mughayyir village, northeast of Ramallah, according to security sources.

Local sources said

that several colonists broke into the al-Mughayyir village and set fire to a vehicle belonging to a citizen before they were confronted and forced out of the area by the local villagers.

Also Israeli extremist settlers predawn on Thursday set fire to a house and a vehicle belonging to Palestinians in the town of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, east of Nablus, according to local sources

Sources said that colonists snuck their way into the eastern part of the said town, setting fire to a house and a vehicle, before residents rushed to fend off the attack.

The colonists also assaulted one of the residents, causing him fractures in his hand.