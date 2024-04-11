AEG Sustainability Hosts Third Annual Sustainability Insights Panel“Embracing Leadership & Inspiring Action In Entertainment”

(MENAFN- 3BL) On April 10, AEG Sustainability hosted its Third Annual Sustainability Insights panel for employees, Embracing Leadership & Inspiring Action in Entertainment,” which highlighted the intersectional challenges, trends and opportunities shaping the sustainability landscape in entertainment and the actionable strategies to drive positive change.

Moderated by AEG's VP of Sustainability, Erik Distler, the panel brought together industry experts in recognition of Earth Month who discussed the challenges facing the industry and the practices at that are at forefront of environmental stewardship.

“It's important to foster a culture of innovation and accountability, where sustainability is integrated into every aspect of business operations and decision-making,” said Erik Distler, VP of Sustainability, AEG.“By harnessing the power of collaboration, innovation, and advocacy, we can chart a course towards a more resilient, equitable, and sustainable future for all.”

This year's panelists included:



Mary Harvey, the Chief Executive for the Centre for Sport and Human Rights, a group that works toward advancing a world of sport where human rights are respected and promoted. An athlete herself, Harvey spent eight years as part of the US women's nationa soccer team and won Olympic gold with the team in 1996.

Roger McClendon – Executive Director, Green Sports Alliance. In his role, he leads the Alliance of international sports and stadium executives, as well as sustainability experts, to use sports as a vehicle to promote healthy, sustainability communities throughout the world. Also an athlete, Roger was a McDonald's All-American basketball player in 1984 and was induced into the University of Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame in 1998. Jason Twill, LEED Fellow – Principal, Viridis Initiative. Twill's career has spaned over 25 years in real estate development, climate change, education, sustainability, and urban regeneration. He has been at the forefront of social, ecological, and economic transformation. He has served as an advisor to multiple local and national governments on climate action, urban transformation, and social equity strategies including the development of a ten-year national legacy framework for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

AEG has been embedding sustainability into its global business since 2008. The company is committed to operating responsibly and to catalyzing the influence of live entertainment to preserve the planet for future generations. To learn more about the company's sustainability initiatives, click here .