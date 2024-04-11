Ram Navami 2024: Viral Video Of Students Dancing To 'Ram Aayenge' Bhajan Wins Hearts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A heartwarming video capturing students dancing to the tune of "Ram Ayenge" aboard their school bus has taken social media by storm. In the video, that is now viral on social media, the students were seen joyfully singing along and synchronizing their movements to the song's rhythm.

Shared widely across various social media platforms, the video has garnered swift attention, drawing admiration for the students' coordinated performance. Their seamless choreography suggests diligent practice and a shared enthusiasm for the song's routines.

The exact location and school of the students remain undisclosed and the mystery surrounding the viral clip. Speculations suggest that the footage might capture a post-school journey, with the students unwinding and bonding over their shared love for music.

Originally posted by user @Tglawaaz, stirring nostalgia for the widespread popularity of the "Ram Ayenge" song during the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The ceremonious induction of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, further fueled the song's cultural resonance.

As the Hindu festival of Ram Navami approaches on April 17, 2024, marking the auspicious occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth, the spirit of devotion and celebration embodied in "Ram Ayenge" resonates deeply among believers.