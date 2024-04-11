Silynxcom Won First Order For Its Revolutionary In-Ear Headset System, Marking A Leap In Law Enforcement Communication Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Company's new system is compatible with“Project 25 (P25)” and "TETRA" communication systems which are widely used across the globe

Newport Beach, California, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) (“Silynxcom” or the“Company”), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, announced the first order for its groundbreaking In-Ear Headset system. This marks a significant milestone for the Company, positioning Silynxcom at the forefront of the high-tech advanced tactical communication market and signaling strong potential for future growth and profitability.

The new In-Ear Headset system designed to meet the unique requirements of law enforcement and public safety organizations, represents a major innovation in secure and encrypted communication. The system is comestible with“Project 25 (P25)” and "TETRA" communication systems, widely used across the globe. This first order, announced on March 14, 2024, following rigorous testing by a European law enforcement agency, underscores the product's high quality and its ability to meet the high standards demanded by the industry.

Highlights:





Innovative Product Launch: Silynxcom's latest offering taps into the massive law enforcement communication market, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and its ability to develop products that meet critical market needs.

Strategic Growth and Value Creation: Silynxcom's leadership team is committed to leveraging this breakthrough to drive sustainable growth, enhance shareholder value, and reinforce the company's market leadership in tactical communication solutions.

First-Mover Advantage: With this new system, Silynxcom secures a first-mover advantage in providing high-quality, encrypted communication solutions for law enforcement agencies, offering significant growth potential within the sector.

Market Expansion: This initial order paves the way for Silynxcom to expand its footprint globally, particularly in the lucrative European law enforcement market. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on new opportunities, aiming to broaden its reach and penetrate new segments within the government sector. Product Differentiation: The In-Ear Headset system sets a new industry standard with features like superior audio quality, compatibility with a wide range of radio devices, and seamless integration into law enforcement workflows. This differentiation strengthens Silynxcom's competitive edge and market positioning.



As Silynxcom gears up to meet the growing demand for its In-Ear Headset system, the company is well-positioned for significant expansion and is actively exploring avenues to bring its innovative solutions to more law enforcement agencies worldwide.

About Silynxcom Ltd.

For over a decade, the Company been developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories, all of which have been field-tested and combat-proven. The Company's in-ear headset devices, or In-Ear Headsets, are used in combat, the battlefield, riot control, demonstrations and weapons training courses. The In-Ear Headsets seamlessly integrate with third party manufacturers of professional-grade ruggedized radios that are used by soldiers in combat or by police officers. The Company's In-Ear Headsets also fit tightly into the protective gear to enable users to speak and hear clearly and precisely while they are protected from the hazardous sounds of combat, riots or dangerous situations. The sleek, lightweight, In-Ear Headsets include active sound protection to eliminate unsafe sounds, while maintaining ambient environmental awareness, giving their customers 360° situational awareness. The Company works closely with its customers and seek to improve the functionality and quality of the Company's products based on actual feedback from soldiers and police officers“in the field.” The Company's headset devices are compatible and easily integrate with various communication equipment devices currently being used by tens of thousands of military and law enforcement personnel in leading military and law enforcement units around the globe. The Company sells its In-Ear Headsets and communication accessories directly to military forces, police and other law enforcement units around the world. The Company also deals with specialized networks of local distributors in each locale in which it operates and has developed key strategic partnerships with radio equipment manufacturers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. For example, the Company uses forward-looking statements when it discusses the positioning of the Company in the tactical communication market upon the first order for its new In-Ear Headset system, that the new In-Ear Headset system represents a major innovation in secure and encrypted communication, the Company's commitment to innovation and its ability to develop products that meet critical market needs, that the Company's leadership team is committed to leveraging this breakthrough for various purposes, that this initial order paves the way for the Company to expand its footprint and that it is positioned to capitalize on new opportunities, and that the new In-Ear Headset system sets a new industry standard. Forward-looking statements are based on Silynxcom's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled“Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the Company's public offering filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of the date of this press release and Silynxcom undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Silynxcom Ltd.

...