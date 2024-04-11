Asia Mostly Falls, China CPI Slows

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets largely fell after U.S. inflation for March came in hotter than expected, stoking worries that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

The Nikkei 225 Index skidded 139.18 points, or 0.4%, to 39,442.62.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 44.14 points, or 0.3%, to 17,095.03.

South Korean markets resumed trade after a public holiday. South Korea's liberal opposition parties scored a landslide victory in a parliamentary election held on Wednesday, likely handicapping incumbent president Yoon Suk Yeol and his conservative party's efforts to push through their legislative agenda.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 index retreated 0.47 points to 3,504.24.

China's consumer inflation slowed to 0.1% in March from 0.7% in February. Economists polled by Reuters expected the consumer price index to climb 0.4% in March.

The producer price index recorded a 2.8% fall year on year, in line with expectations.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi inched up 1.8 points, or 0.1%, to 2,706.96.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index erased 9.91 points, or 0.3%, to 3,227.61.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index faltered 10.31 points, or 0.1%, to 20,753.22.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 sank 37.61 points, or 0.3%, to 11,934.31.

In Australia, the ASX 200 dipped 34.87 points, or 0.4%, to 7,813.58.











