Pratik Parihar's Entry As 'Gulaal' To Shake Things Up In 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 11 (IANS) As the plot progresses to heighten the drama in the show 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se', the entry of the new character named 'Gulaal' (played by Pratik Parihar) has built curiosity among the viewers.

Described as eccentric and unconventional, Gulaal's unique persona is set to shake things up in the story line. His arrival and marriage to Kirti (Sumati Singh) come as a surprise to everyone.

However, the real motive behind Gulaal's marriage to Kirti will unravel in the upcoming episodes, promising to add further twists to Shraddha's life.

Speaking about Pratik's entry, Sumati shared: "The upcoming track is going to be filled with more drama; it's going to be a roller coaster ride for the viewers with the introduction of a new character, Gulaal. He has come with an exterior motive, but since Varun's death has affected Kirti deeply, she is devastated and in anger."

"So, when Gulaal proposes to marry her, she agrees to create havoc in Shraddha's life. Gulaal's entry is going to take the storyline on an interesting track," she added.

In the recent track, the audiences have witnessed that Shraddha observes the escalating turmoil caused by Devyani, tensions reaching a breaking point. Abhay confides in Tanuja, expressing his love for her as a mother but his inability to witness his biological mother's distress. As Tanuja's health declines, Shraddha visits her, witnessing the impact of Abhay's absence.

Devyani's emotional manipulation delays Abhay from seeing Tanuja. Shraddha realises there's more to the situation than meets the eye.

'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' airs on Shemaroo Umang.