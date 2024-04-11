Quarter-Final Stage Of Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship Concludes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The quarter-final stage of the Azerbaijan Mini-FootballChampionship has concluded.
Azernews reports that after the return matches, foursemifinalists competing for the prizes have been determined.
"Zira," which won all 15 games in the regular championship, hashalted its campaign.
Azerbaijan Championship
Quarter-finals, return matches
April 10
"Absheron" - "Odlar Yurdu" 2:3
First match - 1:4
"Aznur" - "Zira" 4:0
First match - 2:0
"Galaxy" - "Real Baku" 0:0, penalty shootout: 1:3
First match - 1:1
"Inter" - "Birbasha Baku" 3:5
First match - 1:4
