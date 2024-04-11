Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 7 Reasons To Watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, hits theatres today (April 11). Here are six reasons to see the action-packed movie.





In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff play soldiers who will do anything to preserve their country from a severe threat.



Apart from Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff, the movie also features Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, and Ronit Roy.



Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain, a terrifying masked villain in the trailer. The fierce confrontation between his character and Akshay and Tiger will be intriguing.

Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most famous directors. After Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan, Ali is back with a good action flick.

Vishal Mishra composed vibrant music with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The title song, sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra, captures Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's bromance.



Many of the film's teaser and trailer phrases will make theatregoers whistle and connect.



Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will hit theatres on Eid holiday.

