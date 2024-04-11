Geethanjali Malli Vachindi REVIEW: Is Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy's Comedy-Horror Worth Your Time? Read THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The film revolves on the mysterious and haunting 'Sangeetha Mahal.' A film crew with many actors enters the building to shoot their forthcoming horror flick. Unbeknownst to them, the film features three ghosts: a mother, a father, and a daughter. The actors come face to face with the spirits. The subsequent mayhem revolves around Geethanjali Malli Vachindi.



Geethanjali Malli Vachindi X Review

The theatrical trailer for the film was published a few days ago and received a lot of attention. However, the film's release was a low-key affair due to a lack of proper promotional efforts before the release.



However, cinema aficionados and enthusiasts who kept an eye on the release date have already reserved seats to see this comedy-horror genre picture, whose first chapter was a huge hit. They shared their movie-watching experience on social media, which was an amusing mini-review. See some fascinating tweets below.

About Geethanjali Malli Vachindi.

This horror-comedy sequel boasts several new performers as well as returning cast members. Anjali, Srinivasa Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Satya, Shakalaka Shankar, Ali, P Ravi Shankar, Sunil, Brahmaji, Rahul Madhav, Siddharth Gollapudi, and Priya, among others, play prominent roles.

Shiva Turlapati wrote and directed the film, and Kona Venkat co-produced and wrote the screenplay. MVV Satyanarayana sponsored the entire project via his banner. Praveen Lakkaraju created the film's full background score and soundtrack. While Chota K Prasad edited the film, Sujatha Siddharth was the cinematographer.