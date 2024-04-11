Sandeep Marwah Honoured Prominent Writers For Their Contribution To Literature

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, was recognized for his significant contributions to promoting literature on a global scale at a prestigious event held at Hotel Crown Plaza, organized by the BPA Foundation. Addressing a gathering of esteemed writers, poets, and literary luminaries, Dr. Marwah hailed the Global Literary Festival Noida as a beacon of literary excellence, having garnered international acclaim and widespread recognition.



In his address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah celebrated the remarkable success of the 9th Global Literary Festival held in 2023, which showcased the rich tapestry of literary talent from across the globe. He extended a heartfelt invitation to all attendees to participate in the forthcoming 10th Literary Festival, promising an unforgettable international extravaganza that would captivate audiences and elevate the literary discourse to new heights.



Acknowledging his relentless efforts in championing the cause of literature and fostering a culture of literary appreciation, Dr. Sandeep Marwah was honored for his unwavering commitment to promoting literature on a global platform. The accolade served as a testament to his vision and dedication in nurturing literary talent and fostering a vibrant literary community.



As a gesture of recognition and appreciation, Dr. Marwah presented awards to prominent writers from across India, honoring their exemplary contributions to the world of literature. The National Writers Award bestowed upon these literary stalwarts underscored their profound impact and enduring legacy in shaping the literary landscape of the nation.



The event served as a celebration of literary excellence, bringing together distinguished writers and intellectuals to commemorate their collective achievements and inspire future generations of literary enthusiasts. Dr. Sandeep Marwah's steadfast commitment to promoting literature was applauded and recognized, reaffirming the importance of fostering a culture of literary appreciation and discourse.



