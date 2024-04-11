Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) --
1959 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law regarding Kuwait's maritime status.
1971 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law setting number of electoral constituencies at ten. Voters in each constituency would elect five members of the National Assembly (parliament).
1975 -- Offices of American insurance companies in Kuwait have been bombed.
2009 -- The Kuwaiti water polo team wins the second FINA Water Polo Development tournament held in Kuwait. The team beats Singapore in the final match, 13-6.
2015 -- The Kuwaiti actor Ahmad Al-Saleh dies at the age of 77. Al-Saleh, popular since the 60s, was part of the cast of the epic Kuwaiti film "bas ya bahar." He also acted in the movie "Al-Samt" in 1976.
2018 -- The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs names a number of mosques where the Friday sermon should also be addressed with sign language.
2019 -- The Kuwaiti surgeon Waddah Al-Rifaee wins fellowship at the American Surgical Association. He was the first Kuwaiti doctor to earn the high-esteemed honoring.
2023 -- Kuwait University registers and trademarks a patent for developing a drug for treating people with asthma and allergies by using Oxazolidinone Hydroxamic Acid Derivatives. (end)
za
MENAFN11042024000071011013ID1108082693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.