Today In Kuwait History:

1959 -- The Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law regarding Kuwait's maritime status.

1971 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree-into-law setting number of electoral constituencies at ten. Voters in each constituency would elect five members of the National Assembly (parliament).

1975 -- Offices of American insurance companies in Kuwait have been bombed.

2009 -- The Kuwaiti water polo team wins the second FINA Water Polo Development tournament held in Kuwait. The team beats Singapore in the final match, 13-6.

2015 -- The Kuwaiti actor Ahmad Al-Saleh dies at the age of 77. Al-Saleh, popular since the 60s, was part of the cast of the epic Kuwaiti film "bas ya bahar." He also acted in the movie "Al-Samt" in 1976.

2018 -- The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs names a number of mosques where the Friday sermon should also be addressed with sign language.

2019 -- The Kuwaiti surgeon Waddah Al-Rifaee wins fellowship at the American Surgical Association. He was the first Kuwaiti doctor to earn the high-esteemed honoring.





2023 -- Kuwait University registers and trademarks a patent for developing a drug for treating people with asthma and allergies by using Oxazolidinone Hydroxamic Acid Derivatives. (end)



