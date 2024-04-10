Rohan Bopanna And Matthew Ebden Suffer Defeat At Monte-Carlo Masters

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner from Australia, Matthew Ebden, faced disappointment in the round of 16 men's doubles match at the Monte Carlo Masters. They succumbed to Mate Pavic from Croatia and Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador with a score of 3-6, 6-7 (6-8). Bopanna and Ebden struggled to find their rhythm, trailing early in the first set and unable to stage a comeback. Although they showed signs of resurgence in the second set, their opponents proved too strong, ultimately sealing the victory in the tie-breaker.

Sumit Nagal's Match Interrupted Due to Rain

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal found himself trailing in his second round men's singles match against Holger Rune from Denmark before rain interrupted play. Nagal had dropped the first set 3-6 and was behind 1-2 against the seventh seed Rune when the match was suspended due to the inclement weather. Holger had been dictating the pace of the match before the rain delay.

Nagal's Impressive Run at Monte-Carlo Masters

Sumit Nagal entered the tournament in splendid form, having secured notable victories in the qualifiers and main draw. He defeated Flavio Cobolli in the qualifier and Facundo Diaz Acosto in the main draw to advance to the prestigious event's main draw. In a thrilling first-round encounter, Nagal stunned Matteo Arnaldi with a hard-fought victory. His triumph marked a historic moment as he became the first Indian to win a main draw match at the Monte Carlo Masters. With a career-high ATP ranking of No. 93, Nagal has etched his name alongside Indian tennis legends Vijay Amritraj and Ramesh Krishnan as one of the few to compete in the prestigious tournament's main draw.

