Scattered Light Rain In Qatar On First Day Of Eid Al Fitr

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Some parts of the country are currently experiencing light rain, said Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) on its latest post on social media.

Some hours ago, weather radar image showed the observation of scattered rain inshore and offshore. This evening, QMD announced that there is "continuation of observing light rain at some areas" across Qatar.



The Met Department added that according to the latest update of the numerical forecast model, there are initial indications that the weather condition next week may lead to the formation of clouds and rain that maybe thundery at times.

The weather forecast tomorrow, April 11, is partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain. In Doha, the temperatures tomorrow will range between 27°C and 34°C.