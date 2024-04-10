Georgia's Black Sea City Batumi Among European Best Destinations' 2024“Trendiest” List

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgia's Black Sea city of Batumi has been selected among the“trendiest” visitor locations of this year of European BestDestinations - website dedicated to travel and culture across thecontinent, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Over one million travellers from 172 countries were surveyedabout their selections for the best destinations, city breaks,nature getaways, sunny holidays, cultural and gastronomic holidaysin Europe for the list.

The website then revealed the 20 most-voted-for locations out of500 destinations, with Batumi included in the final selection alongthe likes of Marbella in Spain, Geneva in Switzerland and Thassosin Greece.

The article highlights the“remarkable” green naturalenvironment of the city, its diverse cultural and religiousheritage and a mix of beautiful scenery and ancient culturalmonuments.

The piece also notes the modern Batumi has turned into acultural hub hosting major events, international artists,exhibitions and sports competitions.