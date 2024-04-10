Invaders In Mariupol Plan Mobilization For May

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupation "authorities" in Mariupol are planning to hold "mobilization" in May and are also launching a spring "draft".

This was reported in Telegram by the Mariupol City Council, Ukrinform reports.

"In May, mobilization may begin in occupied Mariupol . The so-called military commissariat of Mariupol and the district has issued an order according to which the occupation administration must provide all data on enterprises in the city by April 15 for mobilization activities," the statement reads.

In addition, the spring "conscription" of men born in 1994-2006 is starting in the temporarily occupied territories.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian invaders have taken 50,000 tons of cargo from the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol over the past three months .