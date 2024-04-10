Environmental Concerns Mount As India Witnesses Sharp Increase In Fuel Consumption

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 10 (KNN) In a setback for environmental conservation efforts and carbon emission reduction goals, India's fuel consumption has skyrocketed over the past decade, according to a recent report.

Data from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry reveals a staggering 117 per cent increase in annual petrol consumption and a 31 per cent rise in diesel consumption between 2013-14 and 2023-24, reported ET.

Overall oil demand in the country has surged by a whopping 50 per cent during this period. While petrol consumption for personal vehicles has more than doubled, driven by factors such as rising incomes, an aspirational middle class, and increased car purchases following the Covid-19 pandemic, diesel demand has also seen a significant uptick of around one-third.

The report cites the government's initiative to promote clean cooking through increased access to LPG as a major contributor to the 93 per cent plunge in kerosene consumption.

Conversely, improved power supply and the growing adoption of solar farm pumps have dampened agricultural diesel demand.

Adding to environmental concerns, India witnessed its second-highest levels of petrol and diesel consumption on record in March 2024, while jet fuel usage reached an all-time high.

Total oil demand stood at 21.09 million metric tonnes (4.99 million barrels per day), reflecting the nation's rapidly expanding industrial base and surging demand for personal and commercial mobility.

For the fiscal year ending in March 2024, fuel demand hit a record high of 233.276 million tonnes (4.67 mbpd), up from 223.021 million tonnes (4.48 mbpd) the previous year.

The surge in fuel consumption, particularly petrol and diesel, raises significant concerns about India's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the impact of climate change.

As the country's economy continues to grow, striking a balance between development and environmental sustainability will become increasingly crucial.

(KNN Bureau)