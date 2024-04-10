Eid Al-Fitr 2024 Moon Timing: Chand Raat In Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, UAE And More

Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated on different days, a major and happy festival that draws together Muslims from all over the world. Various nations may see the Shawwal moon on different days, resulting in differences in the Eid-al-Fitr date across the world. Here are the projected dates for Chand Raat and Eid-al-Fitr in India and other countries. These are times of peace, meditation, and celebration with varied customs, such as community prayers, feasting, and charitable giving.

