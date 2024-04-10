Maruti Suzuki Jacks Up Prices Of Swift, Grand Vitara Sigma

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi April 10 (IANS) Leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday announced an increase in the prices of its popular Swift and Grand Vitara Sigma models by Rs 25,000 and 19,000 respectively.

The Swift was priced in the Rs 5.99 lakh to 9.03 lakh range while the Grand Vitara was priced between Rs 10.80 lakh and 20.09 lakh across variants before the prices were increased.

Both the cars are hot-selling products with the company having sold 15,728 units of Swift in March making it among the top 5 in the sales list of the Indian market.

The car major also sold 11,232 units of the Grand Vitara during the month.

Maruti Suzuki also raised the prices of its car by 0.45 per cent across models in January this year, citing the increased input costs.