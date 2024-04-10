King, Crown Prince Perform Eid Al Fitr Prayer At Aqaba Mosque

Aqaba, April 10 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II on Wednesday joined worshippers in performing Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Royal Guards Mosque in Aqaba.

