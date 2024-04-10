‘Demon Slayer’ Voice Artistes To Attend Mumbai Comic Con; Standup Act By Rohan Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) The upcoming edition of Mumbai Comic Con will offer panels featuring renowned names such as Demon Slayer voice artists Natsuki Hanae and Yuma Takahashi by Crunchyroll, Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Hallubol, Bakarmax, and Corporat.

The event will also see a special standup performance by Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah and Harsh Gujral, followed by some electrifying performances by DJ Kazu, MC Altaf, Shah Rule, Geek Fruit and Guy Rob.

Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, said:“Comic Con is back in Mumbai! We cannot wait to host some of the most passionate fans of the country again. This is our biggest show in the city yet, showcasing the best of Indian comics, fan experiences, cosplay, gaming, geeky shopping, and so much more. We look forward to welcoming Mumbaikars back to witness this immersive and larger-than-life weekend with us.”

The event is all set to showcase comics in a big way, with a slew of upcoming publishing houses/Indian artists like Indusverse, Yali Dreams Creations, Sufi Comics, Prasad Bhat, Lilorosh, Acid Toad, Garbage Bin, Corporat Comics, Bullseye Press, Bakarmax, Art of SAVIO, and Abhijeet Kini and many more, along with Eisner Award winning international artists Guy Delisel and Jason Loo.

The event will be held in Mumbai at the Jio World Center, Bandra-Kurla Complex, on April 20 and 21.