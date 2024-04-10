Moi Enhances Operations At Abu Samra For Smooth Travel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Committee for Managing Abu Samra Border Crossing is working with 24 immigration counters and 36 inspection points to ensure smooth travel through the border crossing during Eid Al Ftr.

Dedicated lanes have been made available for those with pre-registration through the Metrash2 mobile app.

The pre-registration is an optional service that enables citizens and residents to complete travel procedures through Abu Samra border crossing easily and conveniently through the lane designated for pre-registered vehicles. The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a video message on X platform encouraged people to make pre-registration to speed up the procedures.

For pre-registration through the Metrash2 app, people can select 'Travel Service' where they can provide the required information. Once the registration is done, they will receive a text message of completion.

Visitors travelling through the border crossing can also register through Hayya platform.

Travellers with pre-registration can head to the designated lane at Abu Samra. If there is anything that was not available to the applicant at the time of registration, they will be directed to the service implementation site at the border crossing to complete the requirements and then complete his procedures.

The pre-registration service aims at easing the procedures of entry and exit for travellers - citizens, expatriates and visitors through Abu Samra crossing. General Authority of Customs has deployed trained teams to provide support related to the authority's readiness and preparations in supporting the country's air, land and seaports and providing comprehensive support 24/7.

The authority holds training workshop within the framework of developing the capabilities of its cadres and enhancing their participation in the capacity-building programme and share and exchange of skills, knowledge and experience among all employees from all departments.

The workshops are also part of the Authority's strategic directions, and are consistent with the human development pillar of Qatar Vision 2030.