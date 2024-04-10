Infinigate Launches ID Connect, An Integrated Digital Experience For The Channel.

(MENAFN- Pressat) A single portal delivering multiple digital tools, from web shop to subscription engine, digital marketing, on-demand training and more, ID Connect offers partners a solid base for growth in today's market.

Rotkreuz, Switzerland, 10 April 2024 – the Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks, is launching Infinigate Digital Connect (ID Connect), a portal comprised of a wide array of tools and platforms enabling an end-to-end digital experience for partners, helping them successfully digitalise their business, run efficient operations and take advantage of the growth opportunity linked to the rise of the IT subscription consumption model.

Through ID Connect, partners can access a broad range of digital services to cover all of their needs, from digitally provisioning cloud subscription and MSP programmes to purchasing hardware, acquiring essential information such as order status and stock level, and sourcing pre-built marketing campaigns, the latest vendors training and much more.

ID Connect offers fast and simple access to digital enablement for all partners, from SMBs to MSPs, large VARs and SIs, through a broad range of platforms and services, including:

Sales & order administration

View and manage all quotes, orders, delivery notes and invoices, including access to the price hub, with promotions, end-user and account management.

Digital marketplace

Connect to the Infinigate Store , a gateway to a wide range of vendor solutions to make a purchase or an inquiry about a product, with real time information on product availability. Infinigate Cloud's CORE platform provides access to the MSP portal, for all sales, order and admin needs. CORE offers partners assisted self-service provision, streamlined for maximum efficiency.

Marketing

Leverage Infinigate's Power Builder and GROW platform to benefit from ready-made, customisable vendor marketing assets boosting your visibility in the market.

Professional Services Support

Benefit from our PRO programme, providing 24/7, professional services and support through our dedicated Infinigate Cloud expert team.

Training

Keep your knowledge and skills at the sharp end with our SkillUP platform, packed with interactive, hands-on training featuring practical use-cases for a dynamic learning approach. Infinigate Cloud's EDGE platform allows both partners and end users to sign up for an extensive range of training courses from Microsoft and Acronis to Prince2. The Infinigate Academy features a comprehensive range of training courses, webinars, workshops, as well as vendor certification training.

Klaus Schlichtherle, CEO of the Infinigate Group explains:“Digitalisation is a real game-changer for the channel in terms of the way technology is purchased and consumed. Through ID Connect, Infinigate offers a best-in-class platform with tried and tested, consolidated digital workflows.

Our goal is to drive growth for the channel thanks to efficient customer lifecycle management, so that end customers, resellers and vendors can benefit from the IT subscription consumption model and quickly adapt to changing market conditions. One of the next big opportunities for channel partners will be Artificial Intelligence, we are currently working on.”

Alexandre Remy, VP of Digital Platforms at Infinigate, comments: "Through ID Connect, Infinigate delivers a substantial advantage to partners, with the unique combination of digital enablement and specialist expertise. ID Connect combines digital fulfilment with value-add expert services, from data analytics, marketing, pre- and post-sales support and more. We believe this is the formula for growth generation in the current environment and we are investing heavily in an evolutive roadmap to continuously improve and adapt our support and digital value proposition across EMEA.”

According to industry analysts Canalys , partners expect high levels of growth in connection with managed services, a key driver of opportunities for the channel, alongside cybersecurity.

Businesses that are already grappling with cyber skill shortages will increasingly turn to Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for cost-effective, flexible operations. In 2024 and beyond, there will be a golden opportunity for the channel to step in and provide managed security services, particularly to companies lacking in-house expertise and wishing to have a flexible solution to protect their business from escalating cyber-threat.

As demand for IT as a Service (ITaaS) increases, spurred on by the need for business to conserve capital, the line between resellers and MSPs will continue to become blurred. Resellers have an opportunity to differentiate and add value to their offering, through expert consultancy and service optimisation to suit their target customers.

ID Connect is available to Infinigate partners through a single sign-on, across Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland and the UK. Partners have tailored access to the areas relevant to their focus and needs and can gain access to additional tools and services upon application.

The platform will follow an evolutionary path to support the transformation of the industry, growing to incorporate additional services over the coming months, increasing and simplifying integrations with customers to lower their cost of operations.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks covers over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprise set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink , Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud ) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group.

