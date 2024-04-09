Omoda C5 Exhilarates Automotive Enthusiasts At Exclusive Dubai Debut Event

(MENAFN- Mid-East) OMODA&JAECOO, the innovative automobile brand dedicated to pioneering the future of travel, has officially announced the arrival of OMODA C5 in the UAE, proudly introducing the eagerly awaited vehicle to the dynamic automotive landscape. The OMODA C5 is set to open its doors to media representatives and key opinion leaders in the industry for test drives, offering them an immersive experience with its avant-garde aesthetics and intelligent technologies. This unique opportunity will soon extend to consumers, providing them with a glimpse into the driving experience of the future.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented:“It was a pleasure to connect with our esteemed colleagues and industry partners during last week's Iftar. The initial feedback from influential industry experts and representatives has been incredibly positive, underscoring the OMODA C5's standout features and visionary design language.

“The UAE market remains an important part of our OMODA&JAECOO global strategy, and the company has high expectations for the UAE team. We will continue to advance in areas such as intelligence, safety, power, and service, focusing on the practical driving needs of UAE consumers, to help OMODA&JAECOO continue to rise in the global automotive market,” Xu added.

OMODA&JAECOO is launching a new subsidiary model in the UAE, aimed at enhancing dealer support and delivering superior pre-sales and after-sales services to consumers.

OMODA&JAECOO is currently present across 18 countries worldwide, including Spain, Turkey, Mexico, and Australia, with a growing footprint in the Middle East, having launched in Kuwait and Qatar. With 27 years in car manufacturing, OMODA&JAECOO's parent company, Chery, is the first Chinese automotive brand to export overseas. The brand's first car was introduced in Syria, marking a milestone in its historical chapter within the Middle East.