               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Stretching Out Legacy Nuclear Arsenal


4/9/2024 3:16:16 PM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The US is stuck with aging nuclear ballistic missile submarines and intercontinental ballistic missiles in a less-than-ideal nuclear posture amid great power rivalry and nuclear uncertainty.

This month, Breaking Defense reports
that the Pentagon, due to delays in deploying their successors, is exploring strategies to extend the lifespans of its ICBMs and of the subs that are called, for short, SSBNs. (The
SS
denotes submarine; the
B, ballistic missile; while the N tells us the vessel is nuclear-powered.)

According to Breaking Defense, John Plumb, the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, stated that while the US Department of Defense is dedicated to upgrading its nuclear triad, it is considering strategies to ensure that aging Ohio-class SSBNs and Minuteman III ICBMs remain prepared to respond to conflicts for longer periods than initially expected.

Further, the publication mentions that the DOD is reassessing the US Air Force's Sentinel program
following a 37% spike in program expenses , an overrun significant enough to have qualifed as what is called in Pentagon-speak a Nunn McCurdy breach . It notes that triggering the terms of the legislation in question necessitates action by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to determine whether the program can proceed and, if so, to certify its viability.

Breaking Defense says that the US Navy's shipbuilding has been plagued by
systemic issues in its industrial base , resulting in significant 12-to-16-month delays for the upcoming Columbia-class SSBN, built by
General Dynamics
Electric Boat and
Huntington Ingalls Industries .

The report says that the US Air Force's B-21 bomber remains the only nuclear modernization program that has adhered closely to its planned timeline. Despite the timeliness it notes that, due to inflation,
Northrop Grumman
has incurred a financial loss of $1 billion on the initial production, a loss that the company is obligated to swallow under the fixed-price conditions of its contract with the Air Force.

Breaking Defense says that a US congressional commission on US nuclear posture cautioned that the Pentagon's approach for modernizing its nuclear capabilities is based on a“just-in-time” schedule, in which outdated systems are phased out simultaneously with the introduction of new platforms.

MENAFN09042024000159011032ID1108077351

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search