Bryan Darrow Joins Prosek As Managing Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK - Prosek Partners has hired Brunswick's Bryan Darrow as a managing director in New York.



Darrow brings more than 15 years of experience providing strategic counsel to clients in a range of areas, including corporate positioning, reputation management, M&A, crisis and litigation communications, and leading media relations and thought leadership campaigns.



For the last eight years, Darrow has been with Brunswick Group, where he worked with financial institutions including Santander Holdings USA, Wells Fargo, Moody's, US Bank, Fidelity and BNY Mellon. Prior to Brunswick, he spent six years at Joele Frank, most recently as the agency's director of media relations, where he focused heavily on private equity communications.



“We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the team,” said managing partner Jen Prosek.“The firm has been a fan of him and his work for years. He will be a wonderful asset for our special situations and private markets clients, and I can't wait to see the clever work we will do together.”

MENAFN09042024000219011063ID1108077334