Amir To Visit Canada Tomorrow
Date
9/16/2024
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay an official visit to Canada tomorrow, Tuesday, during which he will meet with His Excellency Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.
His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.
