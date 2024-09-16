Amir To Visit Canada Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will pay an official visit to Canada tomorrow, Tuesday, during which he will meet with His Excellency Justin Trudeau, Prime of Canada, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

His Highness the Amir will be accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.