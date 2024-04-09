Eid-Al-Fitr 2024: Wish Your Loved Ones 'Eid Mubarak' With These Quotes, Whatsapp Messages

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Eid, also known as Eid-al-Fitr, is among the biggest Muslim festivals. It is celebrated on the first date of the 10th Shawwal in the Islamic calendar.

Eid marks the end of month-long observation of fasting during the holy Ramadan or Ramzan. The day of celebration depends on when the moon is sighted festivities of the upcoming Eid-al-Fitr, also known as the Meethi Eid, will commence on April 11 on most parts of India. However, the Eid will be celebrated on April 10 in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Here are some messages you can send your loves ones this Eid-al-Fitr:Eid Mubarak! May this blessed occasion fill your heart with joy, your home with warmth, and your life with prosperity Allah fulfill all your dreams and hopes. Eid Mubarak!Sending all my love and good wishes to you! Eid Mubarak!May the blessings of Allah be with you and your family forever and always. Happy Eid!May Allah bless your life and fulfill all your wishes and Dua's. May His guidance be your light. Eid Mubarak!Also read: Eid Al Fitr 2024: Date and timing of Meethi Eid in India, its history and significanceMay this Eid bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to everyone's life. Eid Mubarak!Wishing you peace, happiness, and prosperity! May Allah open the doors of joy for you. Eid Mubarak!May every moment of this Eid be filled with warm memories, special moments, and the love of family and friends. Eid Mubarak!May Allah shower countless blessings on you because you deserve all of them. Be grateful to Him for His kindness. Eid Mubarak!May this Eid day be filled with happiness, spiritual wisdom, and divine guidance. Eid Mubarak!Wishing you peace and prosperity throughout your life, and praying that Allah grants all your prayers. Eid Mubarak!May the colours and joy of Eid brighten your day and fill your life with happiness. Eid mubarak to you and your family the blessings of Allah illuminate your path, fill your heart with joy, and grant you peace. Eid Mubarak!May this Eid bring you closer to your family, strengthen your faith, and shower you with happiness. Eid Mubarak!Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. May your prayers be answered. Eid Mubarak!May your home be blessed with warmth, your heart with contentment, and your life with prosperity. Eid Mubarak!On this auspicious occasion, may Allah's grace be upon you, and may your days be filled with blessings. Eid Mubarak!

