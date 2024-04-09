Pakistani National 'Caught' Begging In Saudi Arabia; Netizens Say 'Exporting Beggars After Terrorists' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video of a Pakistani national begging on the streets of Saudi Arabia has ignited widespread discussion on social media, with many expressing concern over the country's apparent trend of exporting beggars, following the aftermath of its association with terrorism.

The footage, which is now viral on social media, featured a Pakistani individual requesting alms in the streets of Saudi Arabia, accompanied by the caption, "After exporting terrorism, now Pak exporting Beggars."

This video has come to light after revelations made by Pakistan's Ministry of Overseas during a session with a parliamentary panel in September 2023. Secretary Zulfikar Haider said that a staggering 90 percent of beggars arrested in foreign nations hail from Pakistan.

Speaking before the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis, Haider outlined the grim reality of human trafficking routes exploited by beggars seeking opportunities abroad. He stressed the misuse of pilgrim visas, particularly to destinations such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq.

Haider had also shed light on a concerning trend: the emergence of Japan as a new destination for Pakistani beggars. This revelation underscores the intricate web of migration dynamics and the challenges faced by Pakistani nationals seeking livelihoods overseas.

During the committee meeting, Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hasan lamented the nation's failure to capitalize on its pool of skilled workers, particularly in the face of high demand from countries like Japan, which predominantly favors laborers from neighboring India.

Highlighting the unemployment crisis among Pakistani engineers, Hasan urged efforts from the Ministry of Overseas and other relevant authorities to formulate strategic initiatives.