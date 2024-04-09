US Largest Contributor To WHO In Afghanistan: Decker

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Karen Decker, a US Chargé d'Affaires for Afghanistan, emphasized on the occasion of World Health Day that her country is the“largest” supporter of the World Health Organization in Afghanistan, especially for women and girls.

Ms. Decker announced on Sunday, April 7th, through a post on the assistance provided by the United States to support health in Afghanistan.

In Ms. Decker's message, it is stated,“The United States is proud to be a major contributor to the international health organization in Afghanistan, providing the necessary resources to ensure the health of Afghans, especially women and children, to maintain their well-being.”

This comes as the World Health Organization celebrated World Health Day on Sunday, April 7th, with the slogan“My Health, My Right.”

The organization, in a message posted on its social media platform X, emphasized the need for strong healthcare systems for all, especially women and children in the country, stating that 18 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance in the health sector.

Jamshid Tanwoli, Acting Head of the World Health Organization's office, also stated that the organization and its partners will continue to support Afghanistan's health system to ensure that everyone, especially women and children, has fair access to health services.

According to the World Health Organization's report, millions of people, including women and children worldwide, are increasingly at risk.

Previously, the World Health Organization and several international organizations have expressed concerns about the health crisis among mothers and children in Afghanistan.

