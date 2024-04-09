Watches & Wonders 2024 Unico: Hublot's Manufacture Calibre

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Launched in 2010 as the first movement designed by the Manufacture, and a technical and aesthetic pioneer, the Unico calibre only served to strengthen the reputation of Hublot, already renowned for the cutting-edge design of its watches. It boasts a unique look, thanks to its column wheel which is perfectly visible on the dial side, its chronograph with flyback function, its stylish anthracite grey lines and its unrivalled performance. This year, Hublot launches five new references boasting the Unico movement in a multitude of materials: ceramic, sapphire and Magic Gold

Big Bang Mp-11 Water Blue Sapphire

The MP-11, featuring its sculptural 7-barrel movement with a 2-week power reserve, makes its debut in a brand new colour: a radiant and translucent water blue. A new colour is added to Hublot's palette of sapphire tones, a major first for this Manufacture Piece. This new shade is based on a new chemical formula, a custom development, and an exclusive transparency index, yet still boasts all the usual properties of sapphire: brilliant, luminous, perfectly inalterable, and 100% resistant to knocks and scratches.





Big Bang Integrated Time Only 38mm

The Big Bang Integrated Time Only is back. It embodies the original DNA of the Big Bang, with a solid dial and integrated bracelet, in a smaller version that represents the foundations of Hublot's success. Iconic with an adventurous look, 38mm of elegance and materials that are at the heart of the Art of Fusion. The exceptional Big Bang has helped build Hublot's reputation, and today we witness a new shift for the watchmaker with the striking evolution of a classic.

BIG BANG E UEFA EURO 2024TM

The UEFA EURO 2024TM, the final phase of the UEFA European Football Championship, will take place this summer in Germany. Ahead of this great festival of European football, Hublot and Kylian Mbapp, the brand's ambassador, are together starting the countdown by unveiling the 'Every second counts!' campaign.

SPIRIT OF BIG BANG SANG BLEU SAPPHIRE

After 8 years of collaboration between Hublot and Maxime Plescia-Buchi, the watchmaker finally launches a new piece in sapphire. The three-dimensional geometry and the indelible features of Sang Bleu have been inked into Hublot's high-tech material of choice. A geometric watch to be tattooed on your wrist, combining intensity and softness, strength and subtlety. Hublot has once again demonstrated its ability to combine craftsmanship and technology with this hyper-complex timepiece.

BIG BANG UNICO ICE BANG



For its new online exclusive, the Manufacture releases a unique piece: an 'Ice Bang' equipped with the Unico movement! With the Big Bang Unico Ice Bang, Hublot has taken a radical stance while remaining faithful to the powerful aesthetic of the original model released in 2006, creating a sophisticated watch with a stunning array of high-tech materials and features which make it a must-have piece... Limited to 100 pieces, this model will be available exclusively on the hublot e-commerce boutique.