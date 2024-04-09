Algerian FM, US Secretary Of State Discuss Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Algiers, Algeria: Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and his US counterpart Antony Blinken discussed, in a phone call, the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in the Gaza Strip, in light of the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Strip since last October 7.

During the call, they also reviewed the ongoing discussions in the UN Security Council regarding Palestine's accession as a full member state in the United Nations.

On Monday, the UN Security Council unanimously approved referring the reconsideration of Palestine's application for full membership in the UN to the Council's membership committee.