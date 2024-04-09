               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire In Lachin


4/9/2024 2:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 8, starting from 23:35 to 23:45, the units of theArmenian armed forces units from the positions located in thedirections of Khoznavar, Khanazakh, Aravus settlements of the Gorusregion using small arms of various calibers periodically subjectedto fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directionsof Sadinlar, Husulu, Malibayli and Jaghazur settlements of theLachin region, Azernews reports, citing theAzerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in allthe mentioned directions.

