Alex Castilblanco Launches New Book The Journey To Mars: Beyond Earthly Limits

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Embark on an epic space journey with this captivating book chronicling the first crewed mission to Mars.

By Bruce Callow April 8, 2024530 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - April 8, 2024Diquís Stone Spheres Align With the Sun, a Phenomenon That Only Occurs Twice a Year Featured Event TCRN STAFF - April 8, 2024April Looks Very Musical in Costa Rica With Many International Artists Presenting Their Shows Local News TCRN STAFF - April 7, 2024Venezuelans Have Become the Second Most Economically Important Migrating Community in Costa Rica Bruce Callow Bruce Callow is a Canadian teacher and co-author of the book To the Stars: Costa Rica in NASA. He does space education outreach work on behalf of NASA.