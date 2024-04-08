Real Estate Trading In Jordan At JOD1.53 Billion In First Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman 8 (Petra) -- The trading volume in real estate in Jordan during the first quarter of 2024 amounted to JOD1.53 billion while the trading volume in March amounted to JOD454 million, a 22 per cent decrease compared to 2023.According to the Department of Lands and Survey's monthly report, revenues during the first quarter of 2024 decreased by 12 per cent compared to 2023, reaching about JOD59 million.The report indicates a decline in real estate sales in the Kingdom by the end of last March by 9 per cent, as apartment sales decreased by 8 per cent, while land sales decreased by 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.On a monthly level, the value of revenues during last March decreased 34 per cent compared to the same month in 2023, reaching JOD15.5 million.