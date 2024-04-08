Elon Musk To Send A Million People To Mars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

SpaceX held a big presentation at which the head of theorganization, Elon Musk, spoke.

Azernews reports that the billionaire shared hisvision of the future of SpaceX, as well as an approximate plan forthe colonization of Mars.

According to the billionaire, the giant Starship 3 rocket willserve as the base for the colonization of Mars. It is equipped witha new generation Raptor engine, thanks to which the rocket will beable to carry up to 200 tons of cargo on board.

Musk did not specify when Starship 3 will be put into operation,but stressed that it will cost the company very cheaply. Accordingto him, if the launch of Falcon 1 now costs $ 10 million, thenStarship 3 will cost $ 2-3 million.

"These are almost inconceivable figures. No one ever thoughtthat such a thing would be possible. At the same time, in order toachieve this goal, we will not have to violate the laws of physicsat all," Musk said.

In addition, the head of SpaceX added that his company will takeabout 20 years to explore Mars. During this time, he said, aboutone million people could be sent to the red planet, which would beenough to create a self-sufficient colonial city.

Musk wants ships to go to Mars about every two years. Thisregularity will ensure that colonizers not only receive regularresources, but also the opportunity to return to Earth. At the sametime, the billionaire believes that most newly minted Martians willstill be unable to return to their home planet.