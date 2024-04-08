The Pearl Lam Podcast Marks New Milestone Celebrating People Who Are Disrupting The Mainstream

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2024 - The Pearl Lam Podcast has marked reaching its six-month anniversary since launching as a platform to spotlight established and emerging voices who have shown an unwavering determination to follow their own convictions – no matter what.









Gallerist and podcast host Pearl Lam. Photograph by William Louey.

Hosted by gallerist Pearl Lam , The Pearl Lam Podcast has broken away from the paradigm of the fixed-location podcast by travelling to film with a rotating cast of interviewees on location in London, Paris, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York and LA. Each episode sets out to inspire, educate and disrupt conventional ways of thinking, with the talented cast of guests drawn from the worlds of culture, art, design, food, film, fashion, music and technology.



A video of memorable moments and highlights from the first six months of The Pearl Lam Podcast can be watched here:

The Pearl Lam Podcast explores a variety of themes, with 15 episodes currently released online and another 20 episodes already filmed and due to be released each week. As well as exploring the journey of each guest, the Pearl Lam Podcast regularly examines recurring themes from a range of different cultural perspectives, including 'heritage and identity'; 'cultural colonialism', 'creative inspiration' and 'having the confidence to succeed'.



Host Pearl Lam is already well known as a contemporary art collector and patron and as a leading authority on the global art market. She is also known for her role elevating Chinese contemporary artists onto the world stage and for representing prominent international contemporary artists worldwide. Her Pearl Lam Galleries in Hong Kong and Shanghai are recognised worldwide for their intellectual and cultural ambition.



Pearl Lam said:



"The Pearl Lam Podcast is a platform where subscribers can learn about people all over the world who have become leaders in their field. And it's also a place for discovering new and emerging disruptors who are shaping their world. I'm pleased with our progress as we reach this six-month milestone and I'm excited that there is still more to come!"



Viewers can subscribe to The Pearl Lam Podcast on YouTube here:



The Pearl Lam Podcast is also available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music. Updates and clips for The Pearl Lam Podcast are regularly shared by Pearl Lam on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .







