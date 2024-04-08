Valu Empowers ESLSCA Students With Flexible Payments Solutions

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Valu, MENA's leading universal financial technology powerhouse, announced today its partnership with ESLSCA University, a leading international university in Cairo. The partnership will offer students flexible payment solutions and installment plans for tuition, providing students and parents with an array of payment options.

This collaboration addresses financial constraints and aligns with the two parties' joint commitment to giving their customers diverse and flexible payment plans. Valu will be an accepted payment method for all university programs, with regular payment plans from 1 to 12 months and competitive monthly payments/financing costs offered by Valu for education transactions. By leveraging Valu's flexible payment solutions, students and parents can manage their educational expenses more effectively.

Valu's commitment to empowering students goes beyond flexible payments. As part of this partnership, Valu will fully fund two full scholarships for exemplary students based on a mix of the following criteria: high school grades, academic merit, and engagement in extracurricular activities. Applicants will be assessed through written assessments such as essays or case studies.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu , commented,“We are thrilled to partner with an esteemed educational institution such as ESLSCA University to unlock educational opportunities for a broader spectrum of talented students. Our innovative solutions and establishing these full scholarships demonstrate Valu's commitment to financial inclusivity and empowering the next generation. By joining forces, we aim to refine the educational experience to empower ESLSCA's students and drive positive change in the educational ecosystem in Egypt.”

Kareem ElHennawi, Secretary General and CEO of ESLSCA University, said, “At our core, we seek partners who lead their industries and drive impactful outcomes, and Valu exemplifies that. As an industry partner, and through this collaboration, we aim to empower students by providing concrete opportunities to interact with the fintech community. Valu's expertise and support promise valuable insights and practical experiences through funding and real-world case studies. Valu's payment services represent more than just convenience; they embody a transformative shift in how we engage with financial transactions. For our students, this means more than just ease of payment-it signifies a more flexible and empowered lifestyle.”