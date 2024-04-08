Non-J&K Driver Attacked By Terrorists In Shopian

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) A driver, hailing from outside J&K, was injured after being attacked by terrorists in the Shopian district on Monday, police said.
Police said that terrorists fired at and critically injured the non-local driver identified as Paramjit Singh, of Delhi, in Shopian in the evening.
"He has been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police official said.
