Non-J&K Driver Attacked By Terrorists In Shopian

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) A driver, hailing from outside J&K, was injured after being attacked by terrorists in the Shopian district on Monday, police said.

Police said that terrorists fired at and critically injured the non-local driver identified as Paramjit Singh, of Delhi, in Shopian in the evening.

"He has been shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment. The area has been cordoned off for searches," a police official said.