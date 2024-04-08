D-BOX Technologies’ Haptic Experience Coming To More Than 50 Additional Cinemark Auditoriums By Year-End 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) D-BOX Immersive Entertainment to Thrill Even More Cinemark Moviegoers Across the Globe

MONTREAL, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is delighted to announce that it is increasing its in-theater presence through an expansion of its relationship with Cinemark Holdings Inc. (“Cinemark”), one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Together, they will bring D-BOX's immersive haptic seats to more than 50 additional Cinemark auditoriums in 2024. The expansion emphasizes D-BOX's unwavering commitment to enhancing the theatrical experience for moviegoers, while solidifying its position as a pioneer in immersive technology innovation.



This announcement builds on a long-standing relationship that has introduced state-of-the-art haptic technology to more than 325 auditoriums across Cinemark's global circuit. Notably, Cinemark shared during their fourth quarter 2023 earnings call that they grew their D-BOX motion footprint by 16% throughout the year and generated all-time-high D-BOX admissions revenues, an 87% increase compared to 2019.

"We are thrilled to grow our partnership with Cinemark to bring D-BOX haptic seats to even more moviegoers across the globe,” said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO at D-BOX.“This continued expansion represents another milestone in our mission to revolutionize the entertainment industry, and we are committed to delivering unparalleled immersive experiences that captivate audiences and elevate the cinematic journey.”

The continued rollout of D-BOX motion seats across Cinemark locations reaffirms both companies' dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. As leaders in their respective fields, Cinemark and D-BOX Technologies are committed to shaping the future of entertainment and delivering unforgettable experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it's films, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX .

ABOUT CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) provides extraordinary out-of-home entertainment experiences as one of the largest and most influential theatrical exhibition companies in the world. Based in Plano, Texas, Cinemark makes every day cinematic for moviegoers across more than 500 theaters and 5,500 screens, operating in 42 states in the U.S. (309 theaters; 4,324 screens) and 13 South and Central American countries (192 theaters; 1,395 screens). Cinemark offers guests superior sight and sound technology, including Barco laser projection and Cinemark XD, the world's No. 1 exhibitor-branded premium large format; industry-leading penetration of upscale amenities such as expanded food and beverage offerings, Luxury Lounger recliners and D-BOX motion seats; top-notch guest service; and award-winning loyalty programs such as Cinemark Movie Club. All of this creates an immersive environment for a shared, entertaining escape, underscoring that there is no place more cinematic than Cinemark. For more information, visit .

