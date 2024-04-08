Azerbaijani Chamber Of Accounts Reports To Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Today, the session of the Economic Policy, Industry, andEntrepreneurship Committee of the National Assembly is being held, Azernews reports.

An issue has been included in the agenda of the session.

This is the report on the activities of the Chamber of Accountsin 2023.

The report is presented by the Chairman of the Chamber, VugarGulmammadov.

In 2023, 41 external state financial control audits andanalytical activities were conducted by the Chamber of Accounts was given in the report on the previous activities of theChamber.

According to the document, 5 of these audits were efficiencyaudits, 5 were financial audits, and 31 were compliance audits.

The entities covered by the audit measures include: 1 state bodyof the highest category, 11 central executive authorities, 1 otherstate body, 8 organisations under central executive authorities'jurisdiction, 10 public legal entities, 5 institutions owned by thestate and with state ownership (share), 1 university, 3 funds, and1 other legal entity.

The audits covered the regions of Baku (33 audits), Sumgayit,Qusar, Agsu, Ismayilli, Agdash, Gabala, Balakan, Salyan, Neftchala,Lankaran, Samukh, Ganja, Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Agdam, Jabrayil,Nakhchivan, and Ordubad (7 audits), as well as Chini (1 audit).