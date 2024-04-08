Azerbaijan's Gas Exports To Europe: Significant Milestone In Region's Energy Landscape

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan's robust performance in gas exports to Europe duringthe first quarter of 2024 has captured attention, signallingsignificant progress in the energy landscape. According to Ministerof Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan exported a remarkable 3.2billion cubic metres of gas to Europe from January to March thisyear, a figure that surpasses earlier projections and underscoresthe nation's growing importance as a key energy supplier to thecontinent.

A breakdown of the exported gas reveals the diverse destinationswithin Europe. Out of the total volume, 2.3 billion cubic metreswere delivered to Turkiye, strengthening the longstanding energypartnership between the two countries. Additionally, 0.9 billioncubic metres were exported to Georgia, enhancing energy security inthe region and fostering closer economic ties.

One of the notable achievements highlighted by MinisterShahbazov is the transportation of 1.3 billion cubic metres of gasto Turkiye through the Trans-Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP). Thispipeline serves as a crucial conduit for Azerbaijani gas to reachEuropean markets efficiently, further solidifying Azerbaijan's roleas a reliable energy supplier.

The initiation of Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe via theTrans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) at the end of 2020 marked asignificant milestone in the region's energy landscape. The TAPpipeline, which is part of the Southern Gas Corridor, currentlyboasts a transportation capacity of 12 billion cubic metres peryear. Plans are underway to increase this capacity to 20 billioncubic metres by 2027, reflecting Azerbaijan's commitment to meetingthe growing demand for natural gas in Europe.

The strategic importance of the TAP pipeline is underscored byits extensive network, spanning 878 kilometers across severalcountries. With 550 kilometres passing through Greece, 215kilometres through Albania, 105 kilometres under the Adriatic Sea,and 8 kilometres through Italy, the TAP pipeline plays a pivotalrole in enhancing energy security and diversification in theregion.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan's gas transportation to Bulgaria via theGreece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) represents another significantaspect of its energy strategy. Bulgargaz EAD's contract with theShah Deniz consortium for the supply of 1 billion cubic metres ofgas from the Shah Deniz 2 field underscores the nation's commitmentto strengthening energy ties with European partners. The IGBpipeline, with a total length of 182 kilometres and passing through150 kilometres of Bulgarian territory, is expected to significantlycontribute to Bulgaria's energy infrastructure, with an annualtransportation capacity of 3-5 billion cubic metres.

Overall, Azerbaijan's exceptional performance in gas exports toEurope during Q1 2024 demonstrates its growing significance as akey player in the European energy market. With strategicinvestments in infrastructure and a commitment to meeting theregion's energy needs, Azerbaijan is well-positioned to play avital role in ensuring energy security and stability in Europe foryears to come.