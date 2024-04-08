Latin US diplomatic predicament increases

(MENAFN) The diplomatic rift between Nicaragua and Ecuador has intensified following Ecuador's police raid in Quito to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who had sought refuge at the Mexican Embassy. Nicaragua formally severed all diplomatic relations with Ecuador in response to what it termed a "reprehensible action" by Ecuadorian authorities.



In a statement issued on Saturday, the Nicaraguan government condemned the storming of Mexico's diplomatic outpost, labeling it as "neo-fascist political barbarism." The decision to sever ties was described as "forceful, emphatic, and irrevocable," reflecting Nicaragua's stance against the breach of international norms governing diplomatic relations.



The fallout from the incident reverberated across South America, with Mexico also breaking off diplomatic relations with Ecuador. Additionally, countries including Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Venezuela, and Honduras denounced Ecuador's actions, signaling widespread condemnation of the embassy raid.



The Organization of American States (OAS) weighed in on the matter, condemning Ecuador's breach of the "inviolability" of diplomatic property and calling for dialogue between the Ecuadorian and Mexican governments to resolve the dispute.



Nicaragua's decision to sever ties underscores the gravity of the situation and highlights the escalating tensions within the region. As diplomatic relations fray and international norms are called into question, the fallout from the embassy raid threatens to further strain relations between Ecuador and its Latin American counterparts.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070394